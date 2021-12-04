Daily Journal logo

PEOTONE — Illinois State Police District 5 Lockport and the Will County Coroner’s Office are investigating an accident that occurred on Interstate 57 Friday and resulted in the death of a pedestrian. 

According to a release from state police, troopers responded at 7:33 a.m. to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 329 near Peotone.

A pedestrian in the traffic lanes was struck by a passing vehicle, state police said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a release.

Cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports, she said.

There is no further information available at this time, state police said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.