PEOTONE — Illinois State Police District 5 Lockport and the Will County Coroner’s Office are investigating an accident that occurred on Interstate 57 Friday and resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
According to a release from state police, troopers responded at 7:33 a.m. to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 329 near Peotone.
A pedestrian in the traffic lanes was struck by a passing vehicle, state police said.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a release.
Cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports, she said.
There is no further information available at this time, state police said.
