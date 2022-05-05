KANKAKEE — Denzell L. Leggett, 25, Kankakee, has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in Kankakee, according to Kankakee County court records.
The charge stems from an incident on March 6. At 5:43 p.m., Kankakee police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue for a report of shots fired.
A witness said multiple people were standing outside near a vehicle. The witness also reported that women could be heard arguing followed by the sound of a gunshot. A vehicle then fled through a yard, leaving tracks out to South Chicago Avenue.
Officers were then advised of a female gunshot victim at a Kankakee hospital, according to police reports.
Officers talked to the driver of the vehicle that dropped off the victim. Police say the driver was not cooperative.
The victim was treated for her injuries, police said.
2020 standoff
Leggett was previously involved in a standoff with police on March 30, 2020, according to court documents.
Officers say they spotted Leggett walking in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street in Kankakee. Police knew he was wanted on warrants for charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
When officers approached Leggett, he ran into a nearby apartment, police reports say. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and negotiations started. Leggett was later taken into custody, according to police reports.
Because Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was involved in police negotiations during the standoff, a state appellate prosecutor is handling both cases.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
