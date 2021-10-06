Cops

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Jose Ortega that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Township.

Ortega, of Pembroke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Gessner said the shooting occurred on Sneed Court.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, at approximately 4:22 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South 13000East Road and Sneed Court.

Ortega was operating a four-wheeler when he was shot, according to emergency radio. Numerous shell casings were recovered.

There have been 13 homicides in the county in 2021. This year has had the most homicides since 2016, when 10 homicides occurred, according to coroner's office data.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident and are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.