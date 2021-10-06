PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Jose Ortega that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Township.
Ortega, of Pembroke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Gessner said the shooting occurred on Sneed Court.
According to a release from the sheriff's department, at approximately 4:22 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South 13000East Road and Sneed Court.
Ortega was operating a four-wheeler when he was shot, according to emergency radio. Numerous shell casings were recovered.
There have been 13 homicides in the county in 2021. This year has had the most homicides since 2016, when 10 homicides occurred, according to coroner's office data.
Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident and are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.