It has been a good year for River Valley Metro, as the mass transit district’s total annual ridership, fixed-route ridership, and ridership on its increasingly popular Midway commuter shuttle are all up about 20%.

For the Midway shuttle, ridership has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The total ridership for Fiscal Year 2023 was 549,341 rides, including rides taken on Metro’s 11 traditional fixed routes, its Midway shuttle, and its Metro Plus rides that are scheduled individually for people with disabilities.

