KANKAKEE — It is a place of honor. It is a place of sacrifice. It is also a place where people would rather not be.
But on a brilliant, sun-filled Thursday morning, more than 200 people gathered at the northeast corner of the Kankakee County Courthouse property in downtown Kankakee to witness the latest name being added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s name was added to the memorial near the corner of South Harrison Avenue and East Court Court.
Rittmanic was shot and killed and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, was seriously wounded, when they answered a late night call at the Comfort Inn in Bradley on Dec. 29.
Bailey is recovering from his injuries.
During the solemn event, which featured an always-emotional 21-gun salute, Rittmanic's wife, Lyn Stua, addressed the gathering after placing a wreath at the base of the memorial.
“It is amazing and makes me speechless by the outpouring of the community and the many acts of kindness they have shown our family,” Stua said.
“We need to keep this going. My fear is that it will fizzle. We want to work for positive changes for policing.
“We want to get Kankakee County on par with community policing and make it work in our community.”
Darius Sullivan, 25, and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury in January. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.
Jim Kaitschuk, the Executive Director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, spoke of law enforcement being under attack the past few years.
He said it is good knowing there are people who still back them.
“We know you have our back and we also have your backs,” Kaitschuk said.
Bourbonnais Trustee Bruce Greenlee was in attendance.
He leads the village board's Police Committee. He has been attending the ceremony for 12 years.
But the 2022 event carried much more significance for Greenlee, a longtime village board member. This time he personally knew more than just the name being placed on the memorial. He knew the person.
Greenlee’s daughter played basketball with Rittmanic while both attended Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
“I’ve known her for a while. She is a special person and she will be missed,” Greenlee said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
