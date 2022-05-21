BOURBONNAIS — To build or not to build.
Bourbonnais’ Community Campus Plan came closer to reality during Monday’s board meeting.
Trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance allowing the village to sell $21.5 million in municipal bonds to build the facility located behind the village’s Municipal Center.
The board will vote whether to adopt the ordinance in June.
The project will transform the land behind the Municipal Center into a gathering place for community events as well as add a splash pad near the children’s safety town. The area is used annually during the Friendship Festival, which is staged at the end of June.
Mayor Paul Schore said the project will turn the land into a year-round facility that not only will be used by village residents but residents of Kankakee County.
A last-minute challenge has been started.
OUTRAGE of Kankakee County posted on its Facebook page April 27 that the board’s intentions were to use the bond to pay for constructing the campus. OUTRAGE is a government watchdog that has led petition drives on other proposed bond issues, in particular Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Bourbonnais Township Park District
Darrel Bruck, one of the founders of the public watchdog group formed in 1996, explained how village residents could make the village put the matter to a vote via referendum in November’s general election.
They need at least 876 signatures of registered voters in the village to do so. The deadline to file the petition with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office is Monday.
“They didn’t tell people it was going to cost $21.5 million,” Bruck said. “People don’t understand the taxpayers are paying for this. The village has no printing press like the federal government to print more money. It has to be funded by local taxpayers.”
Schore has been mayor for the past 15 years. Prior to that, he served 11 years as a trustee.
He said the village has always been able to pay for its bonds through sales tax revenue given by the state.
“All of the village’s bond repayments have never been put on the taxpayers,” Schore said. “That’s not going to happen (this time).”
State law requires municipalities to post legal notice of a public hearing on the proposed ordinance as well as the ordinance itself. The village did so on April 23, according to a copy published in the April 23 Daily Journal.
PAYING OFF BONDS
During Monday’s meeting Robert P. Vail, senior VP-managing director for Bernardi Securities Inc. discussed how the village will pay back the principal and interest for the bonds.
The village works with Bernardi Securities when it is issuing municipal bonds to finance a project.
Vail said the bonds would be paid back through:
• interest earned from the funds three business districts,
• state sales tax revenue
• interest earned from the proceeds the village received in the sale of its wastewater treatment system as well as a service charge of $230,000 paid by Aqua to the village for use of its connector to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which runs the wastewater treatment plant.
As with other bond issues, there is wording in the ordinance that deals with raising property taxes if needed:
“Providing for the pledge of certain revenues to the payment of principal and interest on the bonds and the levy of taxes to pay such principal and interest if the pledged revenues are insufficient to make such payment.”
‘“They want that reassurance, the bonds will be repaid,” Schore said about the financial group buying the bonds.
Last year, trustees approved selling the village’s wastewater system to Aqua Illinois for $32.1 million.
Village officials said they are not using any of the proceeds of the sale to pay for the project.
Schore said $8 million of the funds were used to pay off the principal and interest of other bond issues, including $15 million used for extending the system to the northern end of the village, including land near Bourbonnais Parkway and the Interstate 57 Exit 318 interchange.
“The rest of the proceeds will be put in reserves, which are like a rainy day fund. If something comes up, the funds are there if needed, Schore said.
The interests from the wastewater system sale proceeds will help repay the bonds along with revenue the village gets for sales and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois.
LET PUBLIC DECIDE
Bruck said village officials should be upfront with residents about the proceeds.
They could offer residents rebates. They could have kept the wastewater system and kept resident’s bills down.
Responses from more than 3,000 people helped shape the campus vision via a series of open houses and online surveys over the course of 18 months shaping the project.
The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm that the village commissioned to lead the Community Campus project, has not seen that kind of public input in any other projects they have worked on with other municipalities, Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said.
“We have been upfront with the community. This is something not only good for the village but the area as well,” Van Mill said.
Bruck said the village should be willing to put the bond issue to a vote since there was that much interest.
“Let the public decide,” Bruck said. “It’s a big project. Why not put it on the ballot.”
Bruck said the village should sink funding into its existing parks. He used Bradley’s $2 million in existing funds to upgrade its parks as an example.
When asked what the outcome will be in the petition drive, Bruck said he was unsure.
While 876 signatures are needed, he said getting 1,000 helps when the signatures are challenged.
“The problem is people are cynical,” he explained. “They say nothing will come of it.”
Illinois is known as a state with high taxes, he said.
“People are saying once my kids graduate, I’m out of here. Or they are leaving before,” Bruck said.
“But it is worth a try.”
Three of his immediate family have left the state due to the taxes.
Schore said it is up to the people whether to do the project.
“Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
