KANKAKEE — Lance Crowell Jr., 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on charges in connection to a Friday shooting.
Crowell preliminarily was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm. All three charges are felonies.
A passenger in Crowell’s vehicle, a 26-year-old Kankakee man, was released without charges.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life threatening, according to Police Chief Frank Kosman.
According to police, at about 5:30 p.m Friday., officers were in the area of West Court Street and Washington Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots at a nearby car wash.
One officer went to the scene while another officer began pursuit of a Toyota Camry that was leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended when the Camry crashed into a utility pole in the area of North Fifth Avenue and Park Drive after sideswiping another vehicle.
Officers were advised that a handgun was thrown from the Camry in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue.
Officers recovered a 9 mm handgun under a vehicle at the location. A subsequent check revealed the handgun was reported stolen from Kansas.
