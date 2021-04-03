KANKAKEE — Lance Crowell Jr., 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on charges in connection to a Friday shooting.

Crowell preliminarily was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm. All three charges are felonies.

A passenger in Crowell’s vehicle, a 26-year-old Kankakee man, was released without charges.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life threatening, according to Police Chief Frank Kosman.

According to police, at about 5:30 p.m Friday., officers were in the area of West Court Street and Washington Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots at a nearby car wash.

One officer went to the scene while another officer began pursuit of a Toyota Camry that was leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended when the Camry crashed into a utility pole in the area of North Fifth Avenue and Park Drive after sideswiping another vehicle.

Officers were advised that a handgun was thrown from the Camry in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue.

Officers recovered a 9 mm handgun under a vehicle at the location. A subsequent check revealed the handgun was reported stolen from Kansas.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.