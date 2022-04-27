KANKAKEE — Dion W. Hill, 41, Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Monday on charges of criminal sexual assault.
According to a police report, at 4:08 a.m., an officer responded to Fortitude Community Outreach shelter in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue for a report of a sexual assault.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A message was left with Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater for more information.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Hill should be in court today for a bond hearing.
Fortitude executive director Dawn Broers said in a statement to the Daily Journal: “Our overnight shelter staff stepped out of the shelter briefly early Monday morning to assist someone with car trouble. During that short time, there was a trespass into the shelter building which resulted in a claim against a shelter guest. We are doing everything we can to assist the police, including the provision of security footage. Our overnight staff is currently suspended pending investigation.”
Founded in April 2018, Fortitude began offering nightly shelter in January 2019 at rotating shelters in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais. Its presence in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building, 240 S. Dearborn Ave., is temporary as the organization plans to build a permanent shelter on North Washington Avenue.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.