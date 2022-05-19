HERSCHER — Harvest View Senior Living, located in Herscher, was recently purchased by Petersen Health Care’s Courtyard Communities. Harvest View opened in 2008 by the Long Family, originally from Manteno.
“Our family grew up in a small town and we wanted to ensure that small communities have the services needed to care for their residents close to home in a setting they are comfortable with. We saw a need for aging services in county west and built Harvest View to meet that need,” explained Dr. Jeff Long in a news release.
Harvest View has been named the area’s best Assisted Living three years in a row. With a small-town setting, highly-rated services and amenities, representatives said residents are proud to call Harvest View home.
In order to continue this excellence, Long Family Development has chosen Petersen Health Care as its successor owner/operator. The Peoria-based company operates nearly 100 nursing homes, assisted and independent living facilities throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.
Recognized as a leader in senior living communities, they are a supporter of the communities they serve. “We are extremely excited to be part of the Herscher community” stated Petersen Health Care owner Mark B. Petersen. “This community fits well with our care philosophy and has great staff in place to care for the tenants.”
The community is a 42-unit assisted living and independent living community located at 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher. The community will now be called Courtyard Estates of Herscher.
Petersen Health Care plans to take ownership and assume management on June 1. This community currently is home to 41 tenants and employs over 40.
“Tenants of The Courtyard Estates of Herscher will benefit from the peace of mind of 24-hour care assistance, while enjoying the worry-free amenities of restaurant style dining, housekeeping, transportation, maintenance and a full calendar of social activities and events,” said Doug Currier, Vice President of Operations for the Assisted Living Division.
“We are committed to promoting the highest quality care and active lifestyle for our tenants.”
Currier continued with stating, “We have exciting plans for this community and are excited to work with the management and staff to enhance the great care they are already providing.”
