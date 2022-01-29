One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries following a crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Friday, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 6:32 p.m. at mile marker 313.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page Friday that the vehicle left the roadway and reportedly hit a business.
Acme Auto Parts is located in the area of the crash.
