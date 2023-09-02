Nine school districts across Kankakee and Grundy counties will receive over $2.8 million in additional funding to help address the financial challenges of recent years, State Sen. Patrick Joyce announced Thursday.

The largest amount will go to Kankakee School District 111, which is set to receive about $1.3 million.

“Our children deserve the opportunity to be successful,” said Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “Through this funding formula we are providing our schools with the tools to ensure students receive a quality education regardless of their ZIP code or financial background.”

