U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jason Sicard wanted to go for one last motorcycle ride before he died.

His daughter and the people of Kankakee County helped make it happen.

Sicard’s final wish became a reality Sunday when he rode at the front of the 18th annual Kankakee County Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade through the streets of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno.

Recommended for you