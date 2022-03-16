Debora R. Singleton, 71, of St. Anne, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 45-52 at the Kankakee-Iroquois County line (8000S Road) before 7 a.m. this morning.
Singleton was the driver of one of the two vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Gessner said.
It is the second fatal crash in Kankakee County since last Tuesday.
A third fatal crash occurred in Iroquois County on Saturday.
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.