KANKAKEE — Hosting the president of the United States in Kankakee was an eventful day for all who took part, but for the National Guard team who made sure the commander in chief landed safely and securely, May 11 and the days leading up to it could only be described as a “whirlwind.”
On that particular Wednesday, President Joe Biden visited the farm of Jeff and Gina O’Connor just southwest of Kankakee city limits, where he trumpeted the importance of the nation’s agricultural strength and laid out measures to boost its agricultural system.
But before he could do that, Biden needed a place to land.
“The whole thing was kind of a whirlwind, where the Secret Service contacts us and says hey, here’s what might happen,” Chief Warrant Officer (5) Herbert Stevens said. “And then shortly after that, they contact us and say it’s gonna happen, so then here’s our plan to prepare for it.”
Stevens, facility commander of the Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Kankakee, said that when Biden’s team was selecting a location to take the president, the main factor in that decision was security.
“Security is the big thing — security of the president, and can we land the aircraft where we need to be and maintain that security?”
The National Guard facility fits those criteria well, Stevens said.
Not only does it have adequate space to land the five sizable aircraft in the president’s entourage, but the building is also second to none in terms of security and the ability to limit who comes in and out.
Additionally, its employees already have security clearances, so minimal vetting needed to be done ahead of time.
“It took us a couple days to enhance some security and make sure it was all good to go. It was a busy weekend preparing for a Wednesday visit,” Stevens said. “It is a well orchestrated action on the part of the Secret Service, and then they just plug us in where they need to, and we help out in any way we can.”
Peering across Kankakee County skies shortly before noon on May 11, onlookers might have noticed the five aircraft in transit and that they looked different than helicopters that typically fly over this area.
Three of those were V-22 Osprey, and two were Sikorsky H-3 helicopters.
The V-22 is a unique aircraft which is fairly new to the military, Stevens said. He explained that this aircraft is both a helicopter and an airplane.
Because it has a tilt rotor, the aircraft can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but fly with the speed and range of an airplane, he said.
The V-22s are also larger and can hold more people and travel faster than Black Hawk helicopters.
Black Hawks were previously used for this type of mission, but the military transitioned to V-22s because of their functionality, he said.
The H-3 is an older model helicopter, the kind that would be seen on TV when the president is taking off from the White House lawn and coming and going from D.C.
If you were looking up that day but couldn’t pinpoint which aircraft the president was in, don’t feel left out. You weren’t supposed to.
For security purposes, knowledge of the exact aircraft transporting the president remains elusive.
“If you see them flying, you’re not sure really which one that he is in, which is by design,” Stevens noted.
All of the aircraft in that group are flown and maintained by the U.S. Marine Corps, he added.
When a U.S. Air Force aircraft (typically an airplane) transports the president, its call sign is Air Force One. When a Marine Corps aircraft (typically a helicopter) transports him, its call sign is Marine One.
Stevens said that he and his National Guard regiment have been involved in presidential landings before, but only in a peripheral way; this was the first time they were given a major role.
Before the aviation support facility moved to the Greater Kankakee Airport, it was located at Midway Airport in Chicago.
When former President Barack Obama and his family would come in and out of Chicago, they would go to Midway, and the National Guard facility was sometimes used as a go-between. However, there was no direct interaction with the president in those instances.
“I think the younger soldiers, this is something that they can carry with them the rest of their careers, that we had a presidential visit,” Stevens said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and this is the first time I’ve actually had a president interact with us.”
As part of the preparation, a test run was done the Monday before Biden’s visit to make sure the landing area was adequate.
The Kankakee aviation facility also was in the midst of testing new V model Black Hawks for use by the entire Army, but the testing had to be put on hold during the visit. It was able to resume that Thursday.
Biden had finally arrived in Kankakee at around noon Wednesday, and that was when the “whirlwind” really started, Stevens recalled.
As soon as the entourage landed, Biden was taken to the awaiting motorcade and went off to speak at the O’Connors’ farm.
Stevens estimated about 60 individuals from the Secret Service were present in total to coordinate the president’s travel.
“The Secret Service is a great organization,” he said. “They have it down to a T exactly what’s gonna happen, and one of the reasons they have so many folks is that everybody’s got a job and everybody does that job, and in the end, the plan comes together.”
Local law enforcement and state police were on hand for Biden’s visit as well.
“This was kind of the command center for the whole operation while he was in Kankakee County,” Stevens said.
He estimated Biden’s entourage contained 45 or 50 people, including Secret Service, White House staff, and press.
“It takes a lot for a president to visit, so take pride in the fact that he wanted to come here to Kankakee County and he wanted to interact with farmers and things,” Stevens said. “It’s not just like somebody picking up and saying, ‘I’m going to go to the store today.’ It takes this whole entourage and three or four days of planning for him to be somewhere.”
After about a couple of hours, Biden returned to the National Guard facility to board Marine One and take off to his next event.
Before he departed, he took a short break in the facility and interacted with a select few people who helped welcome him to Kankakee.
Stevens said he shook the president’s hand and spoke with him briefly.
Biden mentioned his family’s involvement in the National Guard and that the organization plays a vital role in the nation’s defense.
“You’ve got to respect the president of the United States,” Stevens said. “And that is what we do. We are here to help, and he is our commander in chief, and when he wants to come in, that’s what we do.”
