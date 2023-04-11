United States Russia Detained Reporter

FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been "wrongfully detained." Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. 

 The Wall Street Journal via AP, File

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration formally determined Monday that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been "wrongfully detained."

The designation elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the U.S. government hierarchy and means that a dedicated State Department office will take the lead on securing his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, saying he condemned the arrest and Russia's repression of independent media.

Recommended for you