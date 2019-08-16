The Associated Press
CHICAGO — President Donald Trump says he’s still considering whether to sign commutation papers freeing former governor and one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.
Trump told reporters Thursday before leaving from Morristown, N.J., that he “floated” the prospect of commutation “to see where the Democrats stood, where the Republicans stood.”
Republican Congressman Darin LaHood told WLS-TV on Thursday that he told Trump a commutation wouldn’t send the right message.
The office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also said Trump called Durbin last week to discuss Blagojevich’s sentence, and Durbin didn’t take a position on a possible commutation.
Trump previously told reporters he believed the seven years the Democrat Blagojevich has served on a 14-year sentence for corruption was enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!