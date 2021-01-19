Weather Alert

...Snow To Impact the Afternoon and Evening Commute... Snow will continue to overspread the region through the rest of the afternoon. Snowfall intensities may briefly become heavy at times late this afternoon and into the early evening. The combination of reduced visibilities and snow accumulations on roadways at rush hour will likely lead to travel challenges into this evening. A coating to one inch of snow is expected, but pockets of 1 to 2 inch amounts are possible. Plan on adding additional time to your commute as a result. Slow down, and allow for extra stopping distance as slick spots are likely, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces.