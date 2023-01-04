Bills Hamlin Football

A scoreboard at Great American Ballpark displays a photo of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

 AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin's health was its main focus.

The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now.

No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game has been made. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Hamlin suffered the cardiac arrest after making a tackle.

