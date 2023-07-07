Transgender Identities Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference during which he declares that a new state law prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates and driver's licenses to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kans. The state saw an increase of more than 300% this year in the number of people seeking to change the gender markers on those documents. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver's licenses. A lawsuit filed Friday by Attorney General Kris Kobach also attempts to rebuke Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for defying his interpretation of a new state law. Kobach is seeking an order in Shawnee County District Court to stop Kelly and agencies under her control from allowing changes to transgender people's driver's licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday defining sex prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse previous ones. Kelly disagrees. Only a few states don't allow trangender people to change their driver's licenses.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Kansas sued Friday to force the state to be among a few that prohibit transgender people from changing their sex on their driver's licenses and to repudiate the Democratic governor, who continues to allow such changes despite a new anti-trans law.

Attorney General Kris Kobach filed his lawsuit in state court, seeking an order to stop Gov. Laura Kelly, and agencies under her control, from letting transgender people change their licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.

Recommended for you