Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are again possible Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water lines and hoses should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&