Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN LIVINGSTON, WESTERN FORD, NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS, SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY, WESTERN KANKAKEE AND SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES... At 1239 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain up to 3.4 inches of rain have fallen. Numerous other locations reported 1-2 inches across the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pontiac, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Herscher, Chatsworth, Diamond, Gardner, Lakewood Shores, Forrest, Odell, Piper City, Braceville, Cullom, Saunemin, Essex and South Wilmington. Thunderstorms have ended for now across most of the area, but additional rainfall up 0.5 inches is possible over portions of southern Will County and western Kankakee County. Additional light to moderate rainfall may move into the area over the next hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. &&