“We need to take a good, hard look at ourselves. This is not who we are supposed to be.”

Until Wednesday, the Capitol building had not been overrun since the British attacked and burned it in 1814 during the War of 1812.

Trump concedes his term is ending

Early this morning, President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director. Trump's personal Twitter account had been locked by the social media company for posting messages that it said appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Trump added, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”