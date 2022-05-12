CHICAGO — Wednesday’s trip to Kankakee County and Chicago was also an opportunity for President Joe Biden to tackle two distinct challenges that are shaping his presidency.

First, his slumping approval rating has been dogged by high inflation and his visit coincided with the release of the April consumer price index.

Consumer prices rose 8.3 percent from a year ago, a slight decline from the 8.5 percent annual increase in March.

The drop-off reflected in part a cooling in gasoline prices last month after the jump caused by the start of the war in Ukraine.

Still, volatility remains with energy costs as gas prices have climbed in May for an average of $4.40 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Much more broadly, Biden’s visit offered a chance to reinforce America’s distinct role in helping to alleviate the challenges caused by the war in Ukraine.

The trip follows a similar pattern as Biden’s recent visit to an Alabama weapons factory highlighted the anti-tank Javelin missiles provided by the U.S. to Ukraine.

