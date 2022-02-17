CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police in Indiana arrested a 25-year-old Momence man after a vehicle chase that took place in Indiana’s Lake and Newton counties on Tuesday.
According to a release from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., just before 7 a.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop of an SUV for a traffic violation near Lowell, which is 32 miles east of Kankakee.
The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued south toward Shelby, Martinez said in a release.
The suspect drove through the yard of a home near Harrison and Shelby Road. At Indiana Route 55 and County Line Road, the SUV struck a utility pole off the roadway. The vehicle continued heading south into Newton County.
At Indiana Route 10 and U.S. Route 41 in Newton County, deputies deployed stop sticks.
The suspect attempted to avoid the stop sticks, hit a car and almost struck a Newton County deputy standing outside of his police vehicle.
The stop sticks effectively deflated the tires of the SUV and Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers were able to safely stop the vehicle about 1 mile west of U.S. 41 and Indiana 10 near Schneider.
Police are not releasing the name of the man at this time. No formal charges have been filed.
A 24-year-old female passenger, also from Momence, was questioned and released.
Officers confiscated suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and more than a dozen hypodermic needles.
The driver had a felony warrant for a firearm violation out of Kankakee, according to the release.
