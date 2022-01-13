KANKAKEE — A trial set to start this week for a May 2017 homicide was continued because a witness was in COVID quarantine.
Before the jury was sworn in Tuesday to start Devon M. Johnson’s trial, Kankakee County prosecutors filed a motion to continue because the witness, Shizzel P. Glenn, was in quarantine in the Kankakee County jail.
Glenn also was arrested in the homicide. Kankakee police said Glenn gave Johnson the gun he used to shoot and kill 23-year-old Steve Sanders.
According to police, the shooting was the result of a dispute over an Xbox gaming console in Kankakee.
Last week, Glenn agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. First-degree murder charges were dismissed.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott learned from correction department officials Glenn had tested negative on Tuesday.
Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, of Kankakee, argued that the trial could proceed since Glenn tested negative. Ridge added that Johnson was housed in the same unit as Glenn. Johnson had tested negative.
Bradshaw-Elliott granted the prosecutors motion but reminded them Johnson had requested a speedy trial.
In Illinois, if a person demands their right to a speedy trial, the prosecution has either 120 or 160 days to conduct a trial. The time frame depends on whether or not the accused is in custody or free on bail. Johnson is pleading self defense.
Johnson has been in jail since his arrest in June 2017. Ridge is the third attorney representing Johnson.
The trial is now set to start on Feb. 14.
