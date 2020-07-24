The war is over, Chicago Cubs fans. Your regional nightmare is over.
Marquee Sports Network and Comcast have come to terms on a carriage agreement more than four months after the new Cubs television channel’s launch.
“We finished our negotiations with Comcast to carry Marquee and it will be available in all Xfinity homes,” Crane Kenney, Cubs president of business operations told the Tribune Friday.
Kenney declined to disclose the terms of the carriage agreement with Comcast but said it was a “multiple year deal.”
Comcast customers can watch the Cubs on channel 84 in the Chicago area and channel 202 in high definition. The channels are already live as of Friday morning, reaching the cable giant’s more than 1 million Chicago-area subscribers.
Kenney said the arrival of the delayed July opening day created the impetus for Marquee and Comcast to get a deal done after months of negotiations that lasted through an aborted preseason, and threatened to black out large swaths of fans from watching the Cubs this season.
