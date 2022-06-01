URBANA — A Kankakee County man was recently sentenced to federal prison after being arrested on child sex charges in February 2020 as part of a FBI sting.
Jody L. Lagesse, 48, of Kankakee, was sentenced on May 24 to seven years imprisonment in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.
Lagesse pleaded guilty in January.
At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm, the government presented evidence that on Feb. 14, 2020, Lagesse attempted to persuade, induce and entice an individual whom he believed had not attained the age of 18 years, to engage in sexual activity.
The government also claimed Lagesse knowingly used means of interstate commerce, the internet and a cellular telephone, with the intent to entice, encourage, offer and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.
The sting led to the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County, on child sex charges, according to federal authorities.
The men, who ranged in age from 21 to 50, were arrested and charged in separate complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. Some also were charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.
The sting was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors, both boys and girls, to make arrangements to meet with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Some of the men attempted to entice or coerce the minors to send them sexually explicit images, according to the affidavits.
