LODA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Loda.
According to a release, Colton M. Johnson, 22, of Loda, was arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Iroquois County Jail and awaits a court appearance.
The 19-year-old male victim remains in critical condition at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, the release said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police.
On Wednesday morning, emergency medical service personnel were dispatched by ICOM after it received a 911 call from a residence in Loda requesting an ambulance for a person who was bleeding from the head.
Upon arrival, EMS personnel discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. Deputies were dispatched. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was requested to the scene.
Police are reporting this as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.
