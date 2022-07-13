With guidance from Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz, right, Kankakee student Arianna Travis portrays a police officer and directs Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell, portraying a stopped driver, to turn around several times during a mock traffic stop Tuesday as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee student Camyra Coleman, center, experiences an instance where she would call for backup while portraying a police officer Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services. This event allows youth to experience a mock police stop as well as a video simulation to understand how the process works.
Kankakee student Jaesin Gardner listens to guidance from Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz on how to handle a stopped driver with a conceal carry weapon Tuesday while portraying a police officer during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee student Tamya Spears, portraying a police officer, pats down Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell, portraying a driver, on Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee student China Henderson, left, oversees a field sobriety test on Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell, center, as Kankakee Police officer Jose Diaz offers guidance Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee student China Henderson conducts a field sobriety test on Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Powell on Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee student China Henderson laughs as she fastens the police belt and slightly-too-large vest Tuesday during a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee police, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.
Kankakee youth once again donned police vests to practice a little role reversal this summer.
Dozens of students participated Tuesday in the return of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services at the Kankakee Area Career Center.
The program seeks to turn a stressful situation into a learning opportunity, by allowing youth to step into the shoes of a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop.
Students also experience a use of force video simulation, as well as participate in meaningful discussion with local law enforcement officers, ICCS field representative Rhonda Currie said.
The program also treats the kids to a trip to play laser tag, video games and eat pizza before getting down to the more serious stuff.
The idea was developed by Currie, City Life Center director Aaron Clark and Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donnell Austin. The latter said they’ve received “nothing but positive feedback” since starting the program in May 2021.
The stops allow each person to put themselves in the perspective of a police officer while conducting a traffic stop, a call officers handle on a regular basis that can be dangerous, Austin said.
It’s very common for someone being pulled over to become anxious, and this program aims to help ease those anxieties, he said.
The program continues today at the Kankakee Area Career Center.
On Saturday, the annual “Bike Against Violence” ride will take off from St. Rose Church in Kankakee at 6 p.m. as youth are joined by police for a 90-minute bicycle ride on bike paths through the community.
The event is coordinated by Kankakee United, ICCS, Kankakee City Life, Kankakee Police Department, Project SUN and the Youth Empowerment Program in an effort to raise awareness for anti-violence as involved community partners continuously seek ways of combating violence.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
