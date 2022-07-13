Kankakee youth once again donned police vests to practice a little role reversal this summer.

Dozens of students participated Tuesday in the return of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services at the Kankakee Area Career Center.

The program seeks to turn a stressful situation into a learning opportunity, by allowing youth to step into the shoes of a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop.

Students also experience a use of force video simulation, as well as participate in meaningful discussion with local law enforcement officers, ICCS field representative Rhonda Currie said.

The program also treats the kids to a trip to play laser tag, video games and eat pizza before getting down to the more serious stuff.

The idea was developed by Currie, City Life Center director Aaron Clark and Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donnell Austin. The latter said they’ve received “nothing but positive feedback” since starting the program in May 2021.

The stops allow each person to put themselves in the perspective of a police officer while conducting a traffic stop, a call officers handle on a regular basis that can be dangerous, Austin said.

It’s very common for someone being pulled over to become anxious, and this program aims to help ease those anxieties, he said.

The program continues today at the Kankakee Area Career Center.

UP NEXT

On Saturday, the annual “Bike Against Violence” ride will take off from St. Rose Church in Kankakee at 6 p.m. as youth are joined by police for a 90-minute bicycle ride on bike paths through the community.

The event is coordinated by Kankakee United, ICCS, Kankakee City Life, Kankakee Police Department, Project SUN and the Youth Empowerment Program in an effort to raise awareness for anti-violence as involved community partners continuously seek ways of combating violence.

