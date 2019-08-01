Kankakee Valley Theater Association is putting a call out for all dancing queens and kings. Auditions for their latest production "Mamma Mia! The Musical," will take place Aug. 7 and Aug. 9 at the KVTA studios at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee.
Auditions are open to women and men ages 15 and older. Hopefuls interested in auditioning can download the audition forms and sign up for a time slot at kvta.org.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father.
This tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.
Anyone unable to attend the scheduled audition dates, can email a video audition including vocal selection, audition dance, and reading selection. Those must be emailed along an audition form and conflict calendar to kvtamammamia@gmail.com by Aug. 7.
"Mamma Mia!" will be performed on Oct. 5-6 and 12-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!