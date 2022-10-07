Bill Yohnka (copy)

Bill Yohnka

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — A familiar face has been tabbed as the person to direct the fundraising effort for the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk development.

Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, was hired by the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization leading the development effort. The organization announced the selection Thursday.

The group has been seeking to fill the position since late spring.

