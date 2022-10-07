...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook and Southern Cook Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...winds up to 25 kt and significant waves up to 8 Harbor
IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
KANKAKEE — A familiar face has been tabbed as the person to direct the fundraising effort for the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk development.
Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, was hired by the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization leading the development effort. The organization announced the selection Thursday.
The group has been seeking to fill the position since late spring.
Yohnka, who has been the community engagement specialist for Kankakee School District 111 since May 2017, was selected from a group of five applicants during the second round of interviews.
He will earn a salary of $87,500.
Yohnka is resigning his school position to take this job.
Before his tenure with Kankakee schools, he had served nearly 10 years as the economic development director for the city of Kankakee.
The chief assignment for Yohnka will be raising money to help fund the development of the approximate 4-mile riverwalk which stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright museum property at South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he has worked alongside Yohnka with Merchant Street MusicFest and other organizations as well.
“Bill has a passion and love for the advancement and growth of Kankakee, which are attributes that will lead to the success of the riverfront development,” Curtis said.
The entire project has been projected to cost in the $30 million range. The project’s first phase, the East Riverwalk being developed on a 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, is slated to be $3.25 million to $3.5 million.
“To be selected as the first executive director is an honor,” Yohnka said. “But the real story isn’t me, it is the growing group of people that love our river and our community. They got us here and they will continue to be the force that keeps the project moving forward.”
Yohnka said his tenure with the school district was a great experience. He noted he hopes to continue a partnership with the schools in his new role.
While Kankakee Riverfront Society is a stand-alone not-for-profit, there is a partnership in place between Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District. It is through the partnership that an executive director search was conducted.
“After a number of interviews, we felt that Mr. Bill Yohnka possessed the qualities needed to bring the riverfront project to fruition,” said Ray Eads, park district board president.
The East Riverwalk is in the final design and engineering phase. The goal is to break ground for development in 2023.
“In order to maintain our timeline, we needed a strong individual that would keep these final tasks moving between the city team, the park district team and the KRS team,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, KRS board chairwoman.
“Bill understands the dynamics of the project and I know will help us achieve our goals. We are very excited for him to lead us.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
