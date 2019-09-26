Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Area YMCA handed outs its three major awards Tuesday night.
Bruce Breault won the Ray Lindner Service to Youth award. Susan Lopez received the Jerry Blitz Layman of the Year award. Gina Hendricks was given the Wes Walker Spirit award, emblematic of the YMCA’s top employee.
Breault, a retired electrician, has been a volunteer coach for several sports, mostly at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Married to Christine, he is the father of five daughters and one son.
He got involved as his children moved into sports. He found that he liked it so much, that he stayed around.
Breault has coached Little League baseball, along with girls basketball, girls softball, track and cross country, all at the assistant level at McNamara. His longest tenure has been in cross country, where he assisted longtime head coach Ken Klipp for 13 years before retiring this year.
A member of the Mac Class of 1971, he and Christine also have eight grandchildren.
Klipp said Breault exemplified the Mac cross country motto, “All In, All Out, All the Time.” Breault, he said, soaked up coaching knowledge like a sponge and treated all the athletes like they were his own children.
Lopez joined the YMCA Board in 2010. She rose to be the board chair in 2016 and headed the search committee that found the current YMCA executive, Will Welsh.
Lopez played a key role in restructuring the YMCA boards, combining two boards into one unified body. Lopez works in human resources at Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields.
She is the daughter of Don and Kay Green, the former mayor and school superintendent in Kankakee.
The Jerry Blitz award is described as the highest thank you the YMCA can give to a volunteer, symbolizing example, loyalty, enthusiasm, sharing and determination.
Gina Hendricks, winner of the Wes Walker Spirit award, has been a YMCA employee at the front desk for 12 years. For the past two years, her job has been to open the facility at 4:30 a.m.
She was described as the type of employee who always has a smile in her face and who looks to assist others.
She’s not a person who says, “That’s not my job,” said Welsh.
