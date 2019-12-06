PEOTONE — The cause of a fire Wednesday that claimed the life of a Peotone woman still is unknown.
“Due to extensive damage and floor collapse, investigators are just starting their investigation,” Bruce Boyle, deputy fire chief of the Peotone Fire Protection District, said Friday afternoon.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, Brenda L. Adkins, 79, died after she was rescued from the house. At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Peotone firefighters were called to a single-story duplex in the 700 block of Pelican Lane.
Boyle said they immediately called for a second alarm, as additional agencies from the area were dispatched to the scene. Also responding were departments from Beecher, Manteno, Richton Park, Monee, University Park, Manhattan, Bourbonnais and Park Forest. Riverside Ambulance also was called to the scene.
According to published reports, Adkins was rescued from the basement of the duplex and was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Boyle said firefighters remained on the scene overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The fire is being investigated by a regional task force and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
“We have local investigators, and they reach out to the region task force for assistance,” Boyle said. “When there’s a fatality or extensive damage, the state fire marshal is called in as the lead investigator.”
Fire safety awareness is heightened during the winter months, as residents often turn to space heaters to provide additional warmth.
“Do we see [fires] every year at this time?” Boyle said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and there’s been a lot of them lately.”
Boyle said combustible material should be at least 3 feet away from a space heater, batteries need to be replaced in smoke alarms, and every home should have a carbon monoxide detector.
