KANKAKEE — Hayli Martenez, 11, is gaining support, including from the grandson of a billionaire, in her fight to keep her lemonade stand in Kankakee.
Late last month, the Daily Journal ran a story about Hayli and her mother, Iva Martenez, who were running a high-profile lemonade stand at 1042 E. Court St. The proceeds, they say, go to Hayli’s college fund.
Since the local story, Chicago’s CBS affiliate followed up and interviewed the Martinezes. The station’s piece attracted a lot of social media attention, including from Bill Pulte, grandson of Pulte Homes founder and billionaire William Pulte.
Pulte, who describes himself as a philanthropist on Twitter, retweeted the TV station’s story, writing, “Can someone find this girl so we can help her and her mom?” He has nearly a quarter million followers.
Contacted Monday, Iva Martenez declined to comment.
Several people, including a representative of lemonade-maker Country Time, have reached out to the Daily Journal for ways to help the Martenezes. In June, a GoFundMe page was set up for the family to pay back taxes and to restore and repair their home, The Daniel Paddock House, which the Kankakee County Board recently designated a historic landmark.
The GoFundMe page has been shared 49 times on Facebook as of Monday. The page indicated $20 had been raised so far. The goal is $25,000.
In June, the Journal published two stories about the Martinezes — one about the historic designation, the other about the stand. After that, local officials, including from the city of Kankakee and the county health department, warned the Martenezes the lemonade state violated code.
In an interview late last month, John Bevis, the health department’s administrator, said his agency was concerned about the bottles the family was using for the lemonade.
“We have a situation where we have food products that are being made and mixed in bottles that are not approved by a licensed facility. Are the bottles being reused? If they are, I don’t know what was in the bottles first,” Bevis said.
The Martenezes were using bottles, but when Hayli demonstrated the work of the lemonade stand for the TV station, she poured the lemonade into glasses.
Since April, the Martenez house has been without sewer and water service. This was another problem for the health department, which questioned how a food operation could be sanitary without such utilities.
On June 20, the city ordered the Martinezes to vacate the property, saying it was “unfit for human habitation” because of the lack of water and sewer service. The matter is in litigation.
In an interview Monday, Bevis said his understanding was the family has been reconnected to water and sewer service. But the Journal was unable to confirm that fact with Aqua Illinois, the city’s private water utility.
“There has been no communication with the health department from the mother or her daughter to explain to the department what exactly they are doing or how they are doing it,” Bevis said.
He said he noticed Hayli was pouring the lemonade into a glass in the TV report, which he said was fine, contending the bottling process is what concerned him.
Bevis said his department’s actions have been guided by the county’s 1987 food ordinance. He said he expected the lemonade stand to be an issue of discussion at upcoming county meetings.
“I would be shocked if it doesn’t come up,” he said.
Jim Byrne, R-Bourbonnais, the county board’s representative on the Board of Health, said he plans to bring up the issue at the health board’s next meeting, which is set for Aug. 15.
“I’m planning on asking Mr. Bevis about their role in this,” Byrne said in an interview. “I need to get more specifics about why they acted as they did. They didn’t do anything until they saw something in the paper. It seems to be selective enforcement. It’s a lemonade stand. It’s a rite of passage. It’s been going on for generations.”
Byrne, who considers himself a libertarian, said he spoke with Iva Martenez on his radio show last week. He noted lemonade stands are legal in Illinois.
“Is it government’s role to intrude on everything?” he said.
