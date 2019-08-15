“You’re doing a good job. Keep up the good work,” Cole Pilbeam said through the radio.
The 7-year-old Manteno boy sat back in the plant manager’s office seat at Vulcan Materials Company, adjusting his hardhat and safety glasses as he awaited a response.
“Thank you, boss man,” a man said from the other line.
A few months after taking a field trip with his first-grade Manteno Elementary School class, Cole was back at the quarry on Wednesday morning, serving as plant manager.
That field trip inspired Cole to clean storm drains throughout Manteno. Vulcan became aware of Cole’s efforts to protect the environment through a story and video by the Daily Journal. So, they invited him back.
“I hear good things, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Vulcan Plant Manager Cary Lampert said of Cole’s environmental stewardship. “That’s a first for me, and I have been in this business for 33 years. He is a diamond in the rough.
“I want to give 100 percent credit to the Kankakee Daily Journal. They gave us an opportunity to have this follow up. We appreciate that kind of community stewardship.”
Cole endeared himself to Vulcan employees when he and his mother showed up with peanut butter and chocolate cookies.
As plant manager for the day, Cole rode around the quarry and talked to employees through the company’s radio system. He also learned how to test water’s pH levels and sat in some of the company’s heavy machinery.
“It was very cool. It was very fun,” Cole said. “I’m going to say thank you to all of them.”
Vulcan returned the favor by giving Cole a custom hardhat and safety vest with his name. The company also gave him safety glasses, construction cones, a tri-fold shovel, kids chemistry set, backpack, windup flashlight, several types of rocks and a plaque declaring him plant manager for the day.
Zach Freeman, the foreman who showed Cole how to do the pH tests, gave Cole a green 3D model his sons made of the Hulk.
“This was such an amazing experience for him,” Megan Pilbeam said of her son. “He was plant manager for a day. He saw tons of trucks and met Mr. ‘Crazy’ Cary. He talked on the radio and did some water sampling. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.”
Lampert believes Cole could one day be in a skilled trade profession. He already sees leadership qualities in the young Manteno resident.
“With all the kids who go through for tours, we sparked one,” Lampert said. “That’s a future leader and worker. It’s icing on the cake.
“He talked to the guys with respect and said thank you. That’s something I pride myself on. You’re only as good as the guys you work with. You want them to know they are doing a good job. Cole made sure they knew that.”
As he prepares to start second grade, Cole has continued to clean Manteno’s storm drains. He will appear in the village’s Oktoberfest this fall, thanks to his efforts.
“I want to do this when I grow up,” Cole said. “The environment is important.”
