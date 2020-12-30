The COVID-19 pandemic dominated news, but it was far from the only significant story regarding local news in 2020. Local protests sparked by the death of a Black man in Minneapolis lit the fuse for what ultimately became a series of marches through the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais metro region. But 2020 also saw a storm of extreme winds which caused significant damages and extended period of electrical power losses throughout our region.
Black Lives Matter
Kankakee County responded to the nationwide movement during the summer of protest sparked by the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Floyd, 46, was an unarmed Black man whose May 25 death was the result of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest.
The incident caught on camera caused coast-to-coast protests and marches and several peaceful protest marches were organized in Kankakee County.
In Momence, Mayor Chuck Steele was the target of protesters at Momence at City Council meetings in July and August.
The protesters had issues with statements Mayor Steele had made regarding an earlier Black Lives Matter march on June 9 in Momence. Steele made the remarks in his column in the Momence Progress Reporter. The comments were critical of council member Rebekah Cope-Evers, who participated in the march. He asked for Cope-Evers to resign.
After being absent for two council meetings, Steele returned.
Kankakee River funding
Considered the region's crown jewel, the Kankakee River got some much needed love.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, helped the region claim $7 million of state construction money through the Rebuild Illinois program and dedicated all of those funds to aiding the river in terms of dealing with its vast sedimentation issue which has led to greater flooding issues.
While dredging the river of accumulated sand and sediment is vital, Joyce has another idea. He believes the money may be put to better use as a way to help secure federal grants so even more money can be used to restore the region’s top resource.
In the March primary election, voters within 1 to 2 miles of the river were asked in a referendum to increase their property taxes in an effort to establish a Kankakee River Conservancy District. The district would help care for the river and tackle flooding issue.
The referendum was defeated. The proposed tax would have generated $450,000 annually. The money would have been largely used to help secure grants.
Meanwhile, the City of Kankakee moved forward with plans to develop an approximate 4-mile riverwalk along Kankakee River frontage property into a recreational and leisure destination, not just for residents, but have it become a regional destination.
The proposed area begins at the East River Street site and follows the river banks to the Riverside Medical Center campus.
Derecho storm
The area was hit by a derecho storm in the late afternoon of Aug. 10. The powerful storm packed hurricane-force winds. The storm started in Nebraska and stretched east into the northeast corner of Indiana before it ended its rage. The storm caused an estimated $7.5 billion in damage in Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
In Kankakee, the west side of Kankakee and the Riverview district took the brunt of the storm. Aroma Park, Herscher and Limestone were hit by the quick-hitting storm as well.
Semi-trucks were overturned along interstates 57 and 80.
Thousands of residents in the area lost power -- some did not have electricity restored for several days. Hundreds of crews from power companies from outside the state helped restore power.
Feds indict former KRMA official
Richard G. Simms, the former executive director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August, charged with defrauding KRMA and the city of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Agency of more than $2 million.
According to the indictment, the alleged fraud occurred from 2014 through 2018.
The Daily Journal reported in March 2019 that Simms was being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office. The paper’s review of Simms’ dealings with KRMA began in November 2018.
KRMA is responsible for treating wastewater from its member municipalities: Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.
Simms retired from KRMA and Kankakee’s ESA positions in April 2018. He began his career with KRMA when the treatment plant was being built in 1987.
Bradley developing future retail plans
JCPenney, the last of the Northfield Square mall’s four original anchor stores, closed this year.
Village of Bradley officials began taking steps toward a redevelopment push this year.
The village is targeting developing plans for the Northfield Square mall area, Kinzie Avenue/Illinois 50 and Broadway corridors to guide future development and investment in these key areas. The village administration and a development team are seeking the public’s input to develop plans.
“We haven’t seen community-developed plans for at least the 20 years I’ve been involved with the village,” Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said. “If you don’t have a vision, how can you create a master plan?”
Key areas of focus for this corridor plans are the 53 acres of the Northfield Square mall — an area the village invested in late last year with the $1.1 million purchase of the former Carson’s men’s store — Illinois Route 50/Kinzie Avenue, as well as West Broadway Street, between Washington Avenue and Kennedy Drive.
Candidates line up to become Kankakee and Bradley mayors
Next year’s April 6 municipal elections will be busy when it comes to Kankakee and Bradley.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will be running for re-election, but she certainly won't be the only candidate on the ballot.
She will face a Democratic Party primary battle with Kankakee School Board member Angela Shea.
In the Republican Party primary, current 6th Ward Ald. Chris Curtis and Kankakee Valley Park District trustee J.J. Hollist are facing off in the Feb. 23 primary election
In Bradley, former 16-year village trustee Lori Gadbois, who is also the current Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds, announced her candidacy for Bradley’s top elected post.
Gadbois is running under the newly formed Bradley Citizens United Party and will seek the office occupied by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson. Watson became mayor pro tem following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams in April 2019.
Running on the ticket along with Gadbois are trustee candidates Bob Redmond, a longtime Democratic village trustee, former longtime Bradley police officer Jeff Hackley, and Milner Media consultant Ericka McGrath. Bourbonnais Township Park District commissioner and Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission member Clark Gregoire is running for village clerk.
Joining Watson on the Progressive Citizens Party ticket are first-term trustees Ryan LeBran and Brian Teiri, as well as Grant Vandenhout. The village clerk candidate is Julie Tambling, who was appointed to the position after the resignation of then-clerk Mike LaGesse.
Gene Jordan, owner of Glassworks, filed as a Democratic Party candidate for mayor. Also seeking a trustee position is Josh Glenzinkski, a Democrat.
Murders/shootings/gang house trial in Kankakee
It has been a deadly year in Kankakee with seven homicides; five a result of gun violence.
The seventh homicide occurred on Dec. 4, Kankakee police investigated a drive-by shooting that left Patrick Chism, 32, of Bourbonnais, dead and his 8-year-old daughter suffering a non-life-threatening injury.
Chism was parked in the 1300 block of West Station Street when a car described as a gray Nissan sedan drove past. The yet-to-be-found occupant fired several shots into the victims' car.
In November, a system to help the officers respond to reports of shots fired went live. Within the first week, the ShotSpotter system helped pinpoint five shots-fired incidents.
In regards to gang violence, despite a Kankakee house being declared a “nuisance residence,” the homeowner was allowed to keep it via posting a $5,000 bond.
Judge Bill Dickenson ruled Irene Guzman and her husband could stay in their home -- located in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue -- as long as no further incidents occur in the house, garage or property.
The home was believed to be the target of a drive-by shooting in September 2019.
COVID-19 challenges U.S. Census
If it wasn’t enough a pandemic caused a halt in everyday life, 2020 was also a U.S. Census year.
The census is what the federal government uses to decide where to direct money for the next 10 years.
While census takers have been conducting door-to-door operations for households who have not yet responded to the census, the city of Kankakee made its own push to get residents counted.
The city hosted several events to help increase the number of participants.
Door-to-door visits to nonresponding houses throughout the Kankakee County ended in October.
Legalized pot, which communities approved
While marijuana became legal to use for adults on recreational bases on Jan. 1 in the state of Illinois, it isn't available in Kankakee County yet.
The Kankakee City Council, by a 10-4 vote, approved an ordinance allowing it to be sold here.
Facing a Jan. 1 deadline to have the matter resolved, the council — during its final city council meeting of the year — approved a 29-page ordinance regulating adult-use cannabis business organizations. The city will have only one licensed retailer.
The village of Bradley approved amending the zoning ordinance to permit and regulate adult-use cannabis businesses.
The Kankakee County Board voted against allowing marijuana sales outside the county's municipalities.
In the March primary election, Grant Park voters approved a non-binding referendum that allows cannabis’ dispensary businesses to sell adult-use recreational cannabis at retail within the village.
Andy Wheeler’s year in politics
In a special board meeting Dec. 8, Andy Wheeler was elected chairman of the Kankakee County Board and Todd Sirois was elected vice chairman, each for a two-year term. Both held those positions for 23 of the past 24 months.
Wheeler resigned his District 15 board seat in Kankakee and as chairman on Nov. 6, moving into a new residence in Bourbonnais. Sirois served as chairman for one month during Wheeler’s absence. Wheeler was then appointed on Nov. 18 to fill the vacant District 26 seat which opened when Michael Zenz moved in September.
Wheeler, a Republican, didn’t think he could win re-election in District 15 in the the Nov. 3 general election against the Democrat challenger, Kimberly Hudson.
Regarding his return to the chairman post, Wheeler said he was honored.
“It meant a lot. ... We’ve done a lot of good things. They’re happy with where we’re going, and I’m happy they wanted me to be the chairman.”
Honorable mention
Drug overdose deaths dramatically rise: Kankakee County's drug overdose deaths jumped from 29 in 2019 to 50, snapping a 2-year decline. The pandemic took away education opportunities for Coroner Bob Gessner. He said that played a big part in the decline.
Driver’s license facility moving in Bradley: The Secretary State's facility is planning a trip to a more-spacious location on North Kinzie Avenue.
2 Iroquois County inmates die: In August, two inmates at the Iroquois County Jail were found unresponsive in their cells. They both died. Illinois State Police is investigating.
Fire protection referendums: The fire protection districts of Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Limestone asked voters twice to increase property taxes for two years. They were turned down. Funds are needed to replace aging equipment, mandated federal and state changes in equipment and staffing problems.
