While 2022 has had its share of difficulties with inflation, war and violence, there was still a lot of good that happened. We hope this rundown of our Top 10 “feel-good” stories of the year reminds you of the sense of community and positivity that exists in Kankakee County.

Pet therapy dogs bring joy

YIR: UpliftedCare's Tails of Joy therapy dogs (copy)

Bandit, a therapy dog for six years, lays by his owner and handler, Jeff Palmateer, an UpliftedCare volunteer, at the Uplifted Care Grief Center in Bourbonnais. Palmateer trained Bandit through Bright and Beautiful in an eight-week course, from which he graduated a week early, to participate in UpliftedCare’s Tails of Joy program.

It’s no secret that hospice and end-of-life is incredibly difficult and stressful for both patients and families. It’s also no secret that dogs are great companions and proven to relieve stress.

YIR: A second scoop of love (copy)

Bruce Cowhig, left, admires the "Mr. & Mrs." label on an ice cream bowl as his newlywed wife, Cheryle Sackett, reaches for a spoon to dig into some Breyers Ice Cream on Aug. 27 after the couple's wedding ceremony at Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais. 
YIR: Days with Dads (copy)

Michael Sneed Sr., a retired Kankakee Police Lieutenant, helps his son Nicholas, 9, try out some bicep curls during the first-ever Days with Dads, hosted at King Middle School.
YIR: 39th annual NIAA Kankakee River Fishing Derby (copy)

Holding his new hardware, Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais, poses for a photo with his dad, Jeremy Kelly, left, and his grandpa, Mike Kelly, right, after the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's 39th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby awards ceremony at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club. 
YIR: Jabari's Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans (copy)

Jabari Muhammad, of Pembroke Township, holds his official patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va., for his idea for "The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans," which he submitted more than a year ago and received on May 3.
YIR: Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society log school house (copy)

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse was recently completed on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive.
YIR: Steve Schultz, return from COVID (copy)

A welcome home parade drives past Steve Schultz on July 1 as he sits on his golf cart in his driveway for the first time in 208 days after returning home from battling COVID-19. His wife, Cathy, children and family surrounded him as neighbors and friends lined the River Bend subdivision streets to welcome him, driving by in golf carts, vehicles, semis and a farm tractor. 
YIR: Transplant Reunion (copy)

Amber Morgan, of South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, of Kankakee, on Nov. 19 in Chicago. 
YIR: Back on the bull (copy)

Jarren Johnson, a 21-year-old Pembroke native, rides bull 711 in his first competition since his injury in 2021. Fellow riders cheer him on during the 46th Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic on Saturday. Johnson broke his left wrist while riding the same bull, sidelining him for about nine months. READ MORE
YIR St. Anne family honors son (copy)

Daniel and Wendy Villafuerte, with daughters Nora, 1; Amelia, 3; and Faye, 7, stand among the toy car collection at St. Anne Village Hall. The cars were donated to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, in memory of the Villafuertes' son, Connor, who passed away at 1 month old.

