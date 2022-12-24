While 2022 has had its share of difficulties with inflation, war and violence, there was still a lot of good that happened. We hope this rundown of our Top 10 “feel-good” stories of the year reminds you of the sense of community and positivity that exists in Kankakee County.
It’s no secret that hospice and end-of-life is incredibly difficult and stressful for both patients and families. It’s also no secret that dogs are great companions and proven to relieve stress.
UpliftedCare has taken these two pieces of information and melded them together for its pet therapy program, Tails of Joy, which provides visits with trained therapy dogs to hospice patients.
Jeff Palmateer, UpliftedCare volunteer and owner/handler of Bandit, a black Lab who's been a therapy dog for six years, said that his dog is always happy and willing to put on his therapy vest for visits.
“As soon as I got him, I could tell that he was smart enough and this is what he needed to do,” he said.
He also told the story of visiting a hospice patient who was nearly comatose and hadn’t responded to their family members in weeks. When given the opportunity to touch Bandit, Palmateer said the patient smiled.
The whirlwind romance between Bruce Cowhig — who lost his wife, Loretto, in October 2021 to a rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma — and Cheryle Sackett — who lost her husband, Phil, in December 2007 to Huntington’s disease, a rare inherited illness that causes degeneration of nerve cells in the brain — likely would not be considered anything other than unusual.
This romance of the now-husband-and-wife team is even more incredible as they had been only separated by one residence and East Eagle Street for the past 29 years. This is a union that should only be topped with ice cream and all the homemade toppings Cheryle could think of.
The neighbors and ice cream lovers married on Aug. 27, and the reception was topped off with an ice cream social — featuring 58 half-gallon containers of delicious Breyers Ice Cream, of which 32 were donated as a wedding gift from the Breyers Ice Cream company of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
The first-ever Days with Dads — a project by Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program — was a hit.
Spearheaded by Project Headspace and Timing’s founder, Eric Peterson, of Manteno, the project was designed to show children they are capable of being loved while also showing that dads are able to show love.
“The whole intent with this project was to make sure that kids in our area understand that they’re worthy of being loved,” Peterson said.
The event garnered around 20 participating children of all ages and about 30 dads.
While the idea was initially ignited by wanting to present children who might not have an active father figure in their lives with the opportunity to learn from an elder, the program was open to any child looking to learn and enhance their skill set.
The region’s annual fishing derby is three times the age of the 2022 grand champion, but that fact didn’t seem to faze the young winner.
Brody Kelly, 13, of Bourbonnais, earned Grand Champion honors during an awards ceremony for the 39th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby.
The Northern Illinois Anglers Association sponsors the 10-day contest and hands out the prizes at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
Kelly snagged a 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass.
It was the largest smallmouth bass caught in the derby since 2004, NIAA president Ken Munjoy said.
“I remember back to when he was fishing over at the [Bird Park] quarry in the kids derby,” Munjoy said.
Since fishing for the first time at age 4 with his grandpa, Mike Kelly, of Aroma Township, Brody said he was hooked.
“We’re very proud of him,” said his father, Jeremy Kelly, also a fisherman. “He’s out there every day of the derby, up to 10 hours a day.”
Residents get patents
Restoration Works Inc., a Bradley-based company, was granted a patent for its Light Wave Stripper and its process on June 27 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va.
“It’s a method of paint removal that requires no chemicals,” owner Gail Wallace said. “It’s using advanced infrared technology. It’s just a wonderful green method, the ultimate green method for paint stripping.”
In Pembroke, another patent was issued this year.
With the help of a patent attorney, Jabari Muhammad submitted his idea for “The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va., more than a year ago, and he received the patent for the invention on May 3.
“It’s an honor for us to be on the same road as the great inventors out there in Virginia,” Muhammad said.
Driving in Bourbonnais on Stratford East past the George R. Letourneau Home Museum and seeing the log structure to the west, one might think they’ve traveled back in time to the 1800s.
In a way, they’d be right.
The reconstruction of the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse was completed in November, and was an 11-year project by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and the village of Bourbonnais.
Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse served students from 1837 to 1848 and then became home to French-Canadian families from 1848 to 2010.
“When you walk into the log schoolhouse, you will step back into 1837 to 1848, just like it was for parents and students and teachers at that time,” BGHS President Jim Paul said.
The schoolhouse is equipped with desks, inkwells, quills and portraits of the likes of George Washington. The front door wall is dedicated to the French-Canadian families that once lived in the house.
After he retired in June 2021 from Central Illinois Transportation, Steve Schultz decided to return to his childhood roots of farming to stay active.
In December 2021, Schultz was hospitalized with COVID-19. There were much-too-close brushes with death. But with the persistence of his family, medical treatment and signs from God, Schultz survived and, amazingly, is home.
A Herscher native who has lived in Limestone for the past 44 years, Schultz has long been active in the community. He has served on the Limestone Township Fire Protection District since 1978. He used to go door-to-door to raise money through its annual chicken barbecue.
He returned home to a hero’s welcome. Friends and family cheered as Schultz, 66, returned to Limestone on July 1 after spending 208 days in hospitals and care facilities to deal with long-term complications of COVID, or what is known as long COVID.
“It’s a miracle,” his wife, Cathy Schultz, said.
It was a special Thanksgiving for Kankakee’s Tom Johnson. He finally got to meet and thank the family who was responsible for extending his life.
“It was absolutely beautiful,” he said. “They were just so beautiful.”
Johnson, 68, has battled heart ailments his entire life and was eventually placed on a transplant list.
In 2018, Johnson received the heart of Andreona Williams, of South Bend, Ind. Williams was 20 when she died unexpectedly from an asthma attack, and her family made the decision to donate her organs to save lives.
In November, Johnson and his wife, Sharon, met Andreona’s mother, Amber Morgan, and her son, Riley.
“The minute I turned the corner and seen him, it was just a surreal feeling,” Morgan said. “You hear of the transplants, and I got the letters but to actually see a person in front of me that’s living because of my daughter, it made everything so worth it.”
While preparing for his first rodeo since breaking his wrist, Jarren Johnson said he hoped to ride the same bull that caused his injury nine months earlier — number 711, a mostly black creature flecked with spots and a cream-colored head.
“I’m a little nervous,” he said a day earlier. “Like, if a bull rider ever tells you that they’re not nervous, they’re lying.”
The 21-year-old Pembroke native’s wish came true Saturday, May 28, the first day of the 46th Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic in May, when he rode bull 711 before quickly getting bucked off.
He rode again that Sunday.
Like many of the day’s participants, Johnson returned because of love for the rodeo he grew up around, its sport and community.
“This is what I love to do,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to let a minor injury make me quit riding or be off for that long after I was cleared.”
On Oct. 10, 2012, Wendy and Daniel Villafuerte, of St. Anne, welcomed son Connor to the world.
A month later, their first-born son passed away.
“He never came home,” said his mom, who explained Connor stayed in the newborn intensive care unit.
For Connor’s 10th birthday, the Villafuerte family honored his memory in a special way and collected toy cars to donate to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
The family has done this for the last several years, but wanted to really make a splash in honor of Connor’s golden birthday. In total, they collected 1,756 cars.
"I can't even put into words of how we feel about how much this just went from us doing the drive as a family for the past nine years to this 10th year the community coming together, some local businesses, complete strangers, packages showing up at my house with cars in them," Wendy said.
