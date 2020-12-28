Before you get too attached to the idea of forgetting 2020 ever happened, let us take you through our top 10 most unique stories we covered this year. We hope these stories remind you of the heart, creativity and drive abundant in the Kankakee area even through the darkest of times.
Alligator crashes Florida home of Kankakee native
Kankakee native Mark Williams knew he was moving to alligator country when he and his wife, Jennifer, made Florida their home five years ago. But he never imagined he would be entertaining one on his front porch.
“My wife was up about 7 a.m. and heard a weird noise,” recalled Mark Williams, a 1990 Kankakee High graduate, back in late June. “It was a strange, scratching noise. She went to our doorbell camera and yelled, ‘There’s an alligator on our porch.’ I was in a deep sleep and woke up.”
The alligator was making himself at home on the porch. After securing their two dogs, Rufus and Missy, Williams said they looked out a window and confirmed there was indeed an alligator on the porch. An 8-foot, 9-inch alligator to be exact.
While an alligator on your porch is odd, living two blocks from the nearest body of water makes it even more odd.
He said they called state wildlife officials, who contacted Croc Encounters, an educational facility dedicated to rescuing unwanted reptiles. The croc story made the social media rounds across the country.
When Croc Encounters came to remove the gator, Mark said the reptile was none too happy.
“They were not welcome to remove him,” he said. “It was definitely interesting watching them capture him. They used ropes. He had nothing to do with the cloth they threw on his head. They let him roll and tangle himself in the rope. He got tired.”
Basketball rims disappear then return to Heil Park court
One way to stop a fast break is to remove the rims, right? It seems Kanakee Valley Park District's Heil Park needed its own rim protector back in June.
A neighbor concerned about safety admitted the hoops were from the two backboards because cars were speeding up and down the street on the way to the park. The posted speed limit on Exore Lane is 25 mph, and some were concerned for the safety of the many children in the Kankakee neighborhood in the Heil Estates subdivision.
After the Daily Journal published a story about the thefts, the rims were returned two days later.
“It worked out well,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD. “Our staff was there at 8 [o’clock] in the morning and miraculously our hoops are back. … They were very neatly placed on the court.”
Park district employees put the rims up on the backboard.
“Obviously, we don’t want to create a nuisance for the neighborhood, but we also want to supply recreation for the neighbors,” board member Dave Skelly said.
Unsolicited seed packages
Residents across the U.S., including Kankakee County, were receiving unsolicited seed packages from foreign countries this past summer.
Bourbonnais resident John Benoit, a retiree who operates a small home greenhouse, said he received a package of seeds in the mail that he did not order.
It was an ordinary brown shipping package with Benoit’s name and address on it that appeared to be from China.
“We don’t want to cause another pandemic over some seeds,” he said.
Benoit said the seeds looked to him like melon or cucumber seeds, which he noted he would not be able to plant this time of year regardless of where they came from.
Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, said he strongly suggests people follow the guidance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agriculture officials to not open, plant or throw the seed packets away.
If thrown away, the seeds could end up growing in a landfill, said Miller, who concluded hat they might be a type of weed that grows in China.
Bradley allows backyard chickens
The village of Bradley is now the home of chickens -- real live ones.
By a 4-2 vote at a July village meeting, trustees approved amending the law to allow for six hens. The animals must be contained on the property of the owner, who will also have to purchase an annual $30 permit. Roosters are prohibited.
Residents will still be unable to keep any live snakes, large cats, swine or pigs, cattle, goats, fowl or livestock in the village.
Most residents don't seem to mind. Police Chief Donald Barber said a search of records from the past five years showed no calls dealing with problems with chickens.
Bradley resident Brandy Wood urged the trustees to vote in favor.
Wood brought up the hens provide educational benefits, teaching children responsibility in raising and caring for an animal, as well as fresh eggs for families to consume.
“As a matter of fact, hen waste is rich in nitrogen and I use the waste for compost," she said. "This compost produces great soil for gardening and is a terrific circle of agriculture. Hens are easy to keep and provide joy in my life.”
Sharp to retire after 41 years at Bradley Central
After dedicating more than four decades to education, Mary Sharp will certainly enjoy her retirement with a treasure trove of memories.
After 41 years of teaching at Bradley Central Middle School, Sharp will be retiring at the end of the school year. During her years at the school, Sharp taught eighth-grade science, sponsored the student council and spearheaded the yearbook.
Sharp’s love of animals became a part of her teaching career, as she has had a number of animals living in her classroom under her supervision and care.
“I was always an animal lover, and I think that’s probably why I wanted to teach science because of the biology part of that — the animals and the environment is kind of a passion of mine,” Sharp said.
After starting at Bradley Central in her early 20s, Sharp said she never looked back.
“The district has become my family,” she said. “It’s been kind of like a dream.”
Manteno native's love for skydiving lead to Hall induction
Mike McGowan left Manteno at the age of 17 and joined the U.S. Navy, which was his starting point for a career involving his life-long passions of skydiving and photography.
At the age of 18, McGowan made his first parachute jump from the Naval facility located at Lakehurst, N.J., in 1964.
Now more than 15,000 jumps later, the 73-year-old Arizona resident will be inducted into the International Skydiving Hall of Fame. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony originally set for this October was postponed until April 24, 2021.
McGowan is one of 11 individuals from across the world being inducted.
“I have two loves and I’ve lived the life. It can’t get any better when you are able to experience that,” McGowan said.
As a child, McGowan said he wanted to be able to do what Peter Pan did — fly. The wrinkle he added was his passion for photography.
“Photographers were my heroes,” McGowan said. “I found I have an eye for it when it comes to composition, lighting and being in the moment. I’m at ease when I am free falling. It is my form of release.”
Goat yoga sparks laughs, connection to nature
Yoga can be relaxing for the mind and body, even with help of goats' hoofs on your back.
Haefs Homestead in Bonfield has been drawing yoga enthusiasts and animal lovers alike to try a different kind of workout known as “goat yoga.”
Participants can join a group session with a professional yoga instructor who guides them through different poses in a pasture where six small goats venture out of the barn to greet them. Bags of animal crackers and grain are provided to entice the goats to interact with people.
“Goats are like dogs,” said Deanna Haefs, Homestead's owner. “They have their own personality; they follow you around, and they just want to make you happy.”
Like dogs, the goats will approach people excitedly looking for treats. And because goats are natural climbers, they will also jump onto people’s backs when doing certain yoga poses.
“You cannot leave here without a smile on your face,” Haefs said. “I have a corporate job, so when I have a really crappy day, I just come hang out with these goats, and I thought, ‘Why not share that with other people?’”
