Before you get too attached to the idea of forgetting 2020 ever happened, let us take you through our top 10 feel-good stories we covered this year. We hope these stories remind you of the heart, creativity and drive abundant in the Kankakee area even through the darkest of times.
No. 1: 46 miles of honor for George Floyd
Of all the local demonstrations this summer, the two-day, 46-mile trek endeavored by Kankakee native Keenan Love in early June stands out as particularly thought-provoking and memorable.
The 29-year-old father of five walked from Chicago to Kankakee to protest the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
He walked 1 mile for every year of Floyd’s life.
When he collapsed from exhaustion just a few miles from the finish line, a crowd of supporters lifted him onto the roof of a car which escorted him until he regained his strength.
Police from various towns also assisted Love along the way.
Afterward, Love expressed gratitude for the support and pleaded with the crowd to keep the unity and positivity going.
“It was my way to fight back without causing a ruckus, without causing destruction, without being negative in any way," he said. "It was just my way to speak my piece.”
No. 2: Couple creates adventures for dying dog
The odds were stacked against the old, sickly pit bull with a harsh past, but one local couple decided it was their mission to make Marley’s final days some of the best of his life.
Jordan and Jen Chapman, of St. Anne and Bourbonnais, respectively, adopted Marley, a 14-year-old formerly abandoned dog with skin lesions and a terminal illness, from an Indiana shelter in February.
Jordan, executive director of the Kankakee County Humane Society, and Jen, a massage therapist at Uplifted Care, developed a “Marley Bucket List” of activities for the final months of life.
Marley was not expected to live past the end of summer, but the good-natured dog made it through to September until his adoptive moms made the tough decision to euthanize him to prevent any further age-related pain.
Marley completed most of the items on his list, even becoming an honorary member of the Bourbonnais Police Department, and was somewhat of a celebrity within Kankakee County, proving that it is never too late to live your best life.
No. 3: A birthday surprise from Mark Wahlberg
Lou Hart didn’t expect her 90th birthday this November to be very exciting. After all, 2020 was not the best year for celebrations.
But the longtime Bradley resident could hardly contain herself after receiving a surprise video call from her favorite celebrity, Mark Wahlberg, who wished her a happy birthday and sent her a package with a birthday card, autographs and gifts.
Hart’s daughter handed her the phone and said only that someone wanted to talk to her. Once she realized who was on the other line, all Hart could really say was, “I love you!”
Wahlberg said he loved her, too.
Knowing what a big fan of the Wahlburgers restaurant and Wahlberg movies she was, one of Hart’s granddaughters set up the call.
The gesture made Hart’s day and topped off a year that was otherwise bleak without the usual visits from grandchildren and extended family.
“It’s just wonderful to have someone so famous take time to call you,” she said.
No. 4: Looney Bin owner helps employees
Restaurant and bar employees were among the hardest hit from the pandemic.
Back in March, when the state’s stay-at-home order first went into effect, people in the service industry suddenly found themselves out of a job.
But Looney Bin owner Nick Huffman wasn’t about to let his loyal workers miss their rent payments — not if there was something he could do about it.
Huffman used one of his creative pursuits to raise money to directly benefit his furloughed workers; he made and sold music-inspired paintings, with muses ranging from Johnny Cash to KISS to Pink Floyd.
He had sold about 20 pieces at the start of his endeavor, bringing in nearly $3,000, all of which went to his 11 part- and full- time employees.
Huffman’s passions for music, art and his compassion for his team all culminated in the thoughtful and uplifting gesture to help others during a dark time.
“I figured I’m here for them," he said. "Their hands work for me year-round, so mine need to work for them until they can, until they’re OK.”
No. 5: Grandma helps deliver motherhood
Having a child was proving to be a heart-wrenching endeavor for Manteno couple Breanna and Aaron Lockwood.
The four years they spent trying to conceive were filled with tests, treatments, surgeries and tears.
But this year, their dream came true when Breanna’s mom, 51-year-old Julie Loving of Limestone, successfully carried Breanna and Aaron’s baby as a surrogate using in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
Their unusual journey made headlines around the world.
At 2:24 p.m. Nov. 2, they welcomed a 7 pound, 1 ounce baby girl Briar Juliette, as Breanna documented on Instagram.
Though a surrogate is usually between ages 21 and 45, the family’s doctor felt this would be a situation for an exception because of the fitness level and physical health of Julie.
Dr. Brian Kaplan, of the Fertility Centers of Illinois, also said this case should make people appreciate the human spirit.
“By educating people it gives others hope ... There is always something that can be done.”
No.6: Private donors step up for fireworks
The coronavirus canceled quite a bit in 2020, but the generosity of Kankakee County residents and businesses meant that the annual Fourth of July fireworks show would not be added to the list of casualties.
A total of 37 sponsors stepped up and donated a combined $15,000 to fund the show in a fundraising effort organized by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.
Thanks to community donations and the Kankakee Valley Park District, the fireworks show was enjoyed by people seated in parked cars along the Kankakee River at Beckman Park, River Road Park and Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena on the night of July 4.
The City of Kankakee voted against financing the show with taxpayer money because of the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though a fireworks display is far down on the list of what would be considered “essential,” it was certainly appreciated.
Aside from spreading patriotic pride, it was also a reminder of the kindness and determination of Kankakee County.
No. 7: Brothers find each other, then mother
Bourbonnais brothers Mark Meredith, 34, and Joel Turrell, 37, got the surprise of a lifetime in January when when a letter arrived from a South Korean adoption agency on behalf of their birth mother, 58-year-old Sang Suk Lee, who had been trying for years to get in touch with them.
The men were born in South Korea and adopted by families in the United States when they were young.
Initially adopted into the same family, they were separated when one of them had health issues. They both lived in Kankakee County but did not reconnect until 2001 when Joel was 18 and Mark was 15.
The men said they became best friends before becoming brothers.
They had been told their birth mother did not want them, but after reuniting through phone conversations and emails with her and other relatives, they learned that was not true.
The brothers’ long journey to discovering their lineage and themselves stands out as one of the most inspiring stories on our list of feel-good headlines in 2020.
No. 8: The long-awaited reopening of Potawatomi Campground
The reopening of Potawatomi Campground in Kankakee River State Park in time for the tail end of the camping season this year was welcome news for local nature buffs.
The campground sat idle for more than five years before reopening Oct. 2 to the delight of Stacey Johnson, superintendent of Kankakee River State Park. Each passing year she was hopeful it would reopen.
“Now it’s official, and it’s just exciting,” Johnson said.
Johnson and her staff of four site technicians worked hard to get the campground reopened.
The staff had a final walk through, and the sewage plant was restarted prior to the reopening.
Constructing the new sewage treatment was part of the long-needed renovations in addition to expanding the shower buildings and adding more restrooms.
The campground closed on Oct. 31 but is set to open back up on May 1, 2021, and all 112 sites are expected to be available.
No. 9: Bourbonnais man shows support for police
After hearing day after day of cities across the nation filled with protestors opposing police, 76-year-old Bourbonnais resident Rod Gustafon decided to take to the streets himself in support of police.
Anyone who drove past the Kroger grocery store in Bourbonnais this summer might recall seeing Gustafon, a retired nurse and U.S. Navy veteran, standing there with a sign which read “Support Our Police” atop a 7-foot pole.
He stood daily at the intersection of Armour Road and Ashley Avenue, determined to spread his message of support for law enforcement.
Responses from passers-by ranged from people shouting profanities to others honking in support.
His efforts were noted by Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson, who said it was nice to see someone share their opinion in a positive manner regarding police.
“We live in a great community and I mean all of Kankakee County," Anderson said. "I don’t believe everyone hates us.”
No. 10: Fishing Derby is a go
Although it kicked off a couple months later than normal, the 37th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby was in full swing in early September.
Fishing was one activity people of all ages could do this year despite the never-ending cancellations of events and activities due to coronavirus.
The longtime event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and gives anglers of all ages the chance to win cash and prizes for catching a tagged fish.
The derby is usually held in June, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ shocking boat wasn’t available due to COVID-19 shutdown, so the derby was postponed.
Ken Munjoy, NIAA president, said local fishermen were ecstatic for the annual derby to be underway.
“If you go into any store that sells fishing gear, they’re pretty much sold out," he said. "People on the river and other fisheries will tell you there are a lot of people out there catching a lot of fish.”
