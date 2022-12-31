YIR: Tyler Bailey promoted to sergeant (copy)

Bradley Police's Tyler Bailey took the oath for the rank of sergeant in December.

 Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois

A phrase often used in the world of journalism is “the news never sleeps.” This is true year after year, and 2022 was no exception.

Take a look back at the some of the top stories that happened locally over the last 12 months.

YIR: Marlene Rittmanic 50th birthday vigil (copy)

Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, center, is surrounded by Bradley Police officers, friends, family and community members as she holds a candle during a vigil in honor of her late wife, fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, on Oct. 6, the date that would have been Rittmanic's 50th birthday.

Bradley police shooting, 1 year later

YIR: Witness snaps picture of shooter (copy)

A witness at a nearby building captured this photo of a man with a gun at the scene of the August 2021 Kankakee County courthouse shooting. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater confirmed the armed man pictured is Miguel Andrade.
YIR: Biden visits Kankakee (copy)

President Joe Biden walks with Kankakee County farmer Jeff O’Connor, front, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, right, during a visit to O’Connor’s rural Kankakee farm May 11.
YIR: Kankakee Home Rule Results (copy)

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis looks over election results Nov. 8 regarding the city's home rule referendum at the Rock Inn in Kankakee along with 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford.
YIR: Bourbonnais Community Campus

The Village of Bourbonnais unveiled a number of renderings of the final plans for the Community Campus, including an overall bird’s-eye view.
YIR: KSD 111 superintendent Genevra Walters to retire (copy)

Kankakee School District 111 superintendent Genevra Walters stands outside the renovated Kankakee High School. Walters plans to retire in two years at the close of the 2023-24 school year and having served a decade at the helm.
YIR: SAFE-T Act hearings (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. 
YIR: Beckman Harbor boat launch (copy)

Ladders and boat cleats meant to assist boat launch users at Beckman Harbor will remain unused through 2023 as the harbor's east wall is replaced.
Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. Another solar farm is planned for Essex.
YIR: Gift of God (copy) (copy)

Gift of God Street Ministries has reopened its shelter care facility on Fifth Avenue in Kankakee. 

