As 2022 enters the rearview mirror, we at the Daily Journal invite you to take a look back at some of the most unique stories we covered this year. From a hawk getting rescued from the rafters of a local hardware store to a library bunny helping to teach kids important lessons — the Kankakee region is truly one of a kind.

YIR: Hedgehog convention (copy)

Balderdash, an Egyptian long-eared hedgehog, competes in the sprint obstacle during the International Hedgehog Olympic Gym-Bar-E event at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bradley. 

'Go Hog Wild' national hedgehog conference held in Bradley

Hedgehogs and hedgehog lovers from around the country descended upon Bradley in July for a national hedgehog show and conference at the Quality Inn & Suites.

Year in Review: Menards Hawk

A red-tailed hawk was stuck in the rafters of Menard’s in Bradley for about a week before being safely rescued. Several rescue attempts were made by Dawn Tutt, of 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab in Kankakee, before the bird was captured by Wisconsin’s Meridian Bird Removal.
YIR: Food trucks on the rise (copy)

Suzanne Nighswander, owner of Crème of the Crop food truck, hands an order to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School teacher Hannah Francis while parked outside the school for a teacher appreciation event.
YIR: Prom on the prairie (copy)

Herscher students watch a storm roll in Saturday evening from outside the school’s bus garage, where the prom was hosted once again.
YIR: Grandma of four, Stacey Cousin (copy)

Stacey Cousin stands with her four newest grandchildren at Small Memorial Park.
YIR: Snow plow (copy) (copy)

A snow plow from the City of Kankakee pushes through heavy slush on Court Street in Kankakee during a winter storm. To combat snow and ice, beet juice became a means for removal. 
T. Murph on Fallon

Kankakee native T. Murph, of Chicago, performs on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
YIR: Llama Bean Coffee Co. (copy)

Barb, a llama owned by Brandon Malone’s family in Bonfield, inspired his company’s namesake — Llama Bean Coffee Company -- which he founded 2020 to produce ethically sourced coffee that gives back to the farmers who grow it as well as his hometown community. 
YIR: Bourbonnais apartment fire (copy) (copy)

Members of the Bourbonnais Fire Department disassemble their equipment after fighting an apartment fire. This year, a referendum benefitting the department was shut down for the fifth time.
King Middle School, KSD boilers (copy)

King Middle School students worked remotely in January after an announcement by the Kankakee School District that the boilers housed at the adjacent Lincoln Cultural Center, which also heats King Middle School, are to be “decommissioned” and deemed illegal to operate, per the Illinois State Fire Marshal. 
Bourbonnais Library bunny

Sir Edmund Winterbottom, the adopted pet bunny at the Bourbonnais Public Library, hops around a staff office area during the week between visits from library patrons.

Recommended for you