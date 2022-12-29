Every year brings about change. While change sometimes can be bittersweet or even difficult, it also opens the door for opportunity.

During the course of 2022, several changes happened around Kankakee County. The following list recaps some of the year's biggest changes.

Love Christian Center closing after 45 years

Bob and Zandra Cross, longtime owners of Love Christian Center in downtown Kankakee, stand under the green awning to their store along South Schuyler Avenue. 

Majestic changes hands

Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist, left, both of Bourbonnais, stand outside the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. The couple represents the business group, MACK-D LLC., which is now the new ownership of the North Schuyler Avenue mainstay. READ MORE.
Steve Bertrand retired as director of the Kankakee Public Library after 14 years in that position and 25 year after starting as a reference librarian.
Shamrock Golf Course changes hands

Kamden Kaufman, a Cissna Park native, poses with his dog, Boomer, at the entrance to the Shamrock Golf Course along Illinois Route 17 near St. Anne where he is part of the course’s new family ownership along with his father, Kent, and uncle, Bill. Kaufman said he will manage the daily operations often with Boomer, a well-trained yellow Labrador, at his side. READ MORE
Kankakee Riverfront Society director Bill Yohnka

Kankakee Riverfront Society's new executive director Bill Yohnka, a lifelong Kankakeean, stands along the Kankakee River at Jeffers Park. Over the next three years, Yohnka will lead the development of the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk project.
Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken spoke during the June 23 open house at the organization's new office space at 275 E. Court St., Suite 102, Kankakee. 
I-KAN superintendent Gregg Murphy retiring

Gregg Murphy, longtime superintendent of the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, sits inside the Kankakee office July 12. Murphy retired at the end of July after a decade in the position.
Terry Memenga is the new village of Bourbonnais public works director.

