Despite the many challenges and obstacles put in front of those in and around the Kankakee County region due to health mandates, the daily business of governance and development had to continue.
And like any year, new faces stepped into the forefront and some familiar faces stepped away.
But it is not only faces which changed, locations of long-established businesses were altered, as well as some established businesses being uprooted and replaced by others.
CSL Behring's Jose Gonzalez
Technically, Jose Gonzalez arrived in late 2019 having been named the company's new senior vice president and general manager of the location which employs about 1,800 workers.
But it was in early 2020 when Gonzalez earned his stripes when the company -- not unlike so many other businesses and organizations -- is forced to deal with the issues of the COVID-19 virus and the global pandemic.
Not that enduring his first Midwestern winter wasn't difficult enough, the new leader of the Bourbonnais Township manufacturer of biotherapy medications was changed with guiding Kankakee County's largest manufacturing plant through a minefield of issues.
Asked during a September 2020 interview if his first year could be considered a baptism by fire, Gonzalez said it was.
"I knew what I was getting into. COVID-19 has not helped that stress in any way, shape or form."
21st Circuit Court changes
The judicial bench of the 21st Circuit Court -- which serves Kankakee and Iroquois counties -- witness great change as three longtime and highly-respected judges left the court.
Judges Clark Erickson, Michael Kick and James Kinzer retired.
Combined, the judges had more than 60 years of experience behind the bench within the 21st circuit.
Kick retired in May, Kinser in August and Erickson in November.
Kankakee County Chamber moves
The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce could be the poster child for change -- at least when it comes to 2020.
This year the organization of some 400 members saw not one, not two, but three executive directors.
The year began with Emily Poff, but she resigned in April due to her husband's job relocation. Angela Morrey was hired, but she announced her resignation in October due to becoming the director of marketing and business attraction for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. Finally, Becky Broderick was hired in early December.
New Bourbonnais Elem. superintendent
In what can only be described as one of the strangest years of education, Bourbonnais Elementary hired a new superintendent, Adam Ehrman.
Ehrman was hired in January and began his tenure here in July. He had been superintendent of New Berlin School District in Wisconsin.
While he was new to the Bourbonnais district, he was not new to the region. Ehrman is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee.
He replaced former superintendent Dan Hollowell.
Lillard starts in state's attorney's office
Hemim Lillard was hired to the newly-created position of community outreach specialist. The position was created through an initiative with the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office in partnership with the Kankakee School District and the Kankakee County Board.
The goal of Lillard is to reach the at-risk youth of the Kankakee School District and help change behaviors before they find themselves arrested and sentenced.
Lillard knows what that is like. As a youth growing up in Kankakee and Hopkins Park, Lillard has issues with the law and found himself in prison before changing his direction.
New manager at Northfield Square
Brad Hackl of Momence took over as the manager of the Northfield Square mall in mid November, replacing Conrad Raczkowski.
A graduate of Grant Park High School, Hackl said while the mall must shift its focus to building relationships with small, local businesses. The mall, once home for major retail names such as Sears, JCPenney and Carson's, is currently without an anchor retailer and is the focus of potential redevelopment.
Deaths of Troy Jacobson and Jeremy Sherman
Two young area men died while serving their community and nation.
Momence Police Officer Troy Jacobson, 38, of Kankakee, died in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. He was on patrol when he reported not feeling well and was on his way back to the police department.
However, his squad car ran off the road at River Street and Dixie Highway. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. The apparent cause of death was due to a medical condition, the coroner's office reported.
Jacobson had been a full-time Momence officer since August. He was a member of the Kankakee Police Department from August 2012 to February 2019.
U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Sherman, 23, of Watseka, was one of five American soldiers killed in a Nov. 12 helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
A 2015 graduate of Watseka High School, Sherman had been with the Army since 2015.
Sherman had been on the peacekeeping mission since October. He had also served tours in Korea and Afghanistan.
OAK Orthopedics merges, expands
To say 2020 was a busy year for OAK Orthopedics would be an understatement.
The long-time orthopedics partnership announced early this year it had entered into an agreement to merge with the expansive Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. The agreement meant that the Bradley-based organization would become a division of the institute and would be its southern-most location.
The merger also included OAK's Watseka, New Lenox and Frankfort locations.
Then in October, OAK broke ground on its two-story, 43,700-square-foot medical campus on U.S. 45-52, a half-mile north of the Bourbonnais Parkway.
The new knew $15.5-million center is projected to be complete by January 2022.
Licon announces retirement
Connie Licon, executive director of the Kankakee County Museum since June 2009, announced she would retire from the museum, effective April 30.
Hired as the museum's interim executive in 2009, Licon soon became the permanent director and held that position for 12 years.
Licon will be moving to Colorado where her son, Jason, lives with his wife and three children.
Her replacement has not yet been named.
McKesson Corp. leases Manteno warehouse
McKesson Corp., an Irving, Texas-based company, signed a lease in early September on the vacant 576,000-square-foot warehouse at 1125 Sycamore Road, Manteno, and announced plans to hire 600 warehouse workers.
The location will house packaging and distribution of supplies connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, through a partnership the company has with the Centers for Disease Control.
