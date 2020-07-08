MANTENO — World War II veteran Raymond “Ray” J. Olley, 97, died at his home on the Fourth of July.
“It was very fitting that he passed away on a patriotic day like that,” said Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing. “He was an amazing guy.”
Olley’s death came just four months after the love of his life, Mary Jane, passed away in February. They were married for 73 years.
Olley was one of five brothers who enlisted in various military branches of the U.S. Armed Forces after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He served in the Navy from 1942-46 and saw heavy combat in the Pacific Theatre. After returning home, Olley was diagnosed with shell-shock — or what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
Friendship forged
Peterson said he had visited with Olley on Friday. He and Olley had become acquainted through Peterson’s work with veterans. An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, Peterson started his nonprofit to help veterans with their transition to the home front.
It was while Peterson was putting together a town hall for veterans to talk about their war experiences that he met Olley, through a mutual friend, Jojo Sayson.
After returning home, Olley was diagnosed with shell shock — or what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
Olley invited Peterson to his house to talk, Peterson said. They forged a friendship that Peterson said he will cherish.
“He, his wonderful wife, Janie, and I sat at his dinner table for hours discussing what war was to him, what he saw, how he was treated when he got home, and how he dealt with ‘shell shock,’” Peterson wrote in a Facebook post. “He spoke at my first event, and pretty much anything we ever did after. The kindness of his soul was felt within seconds of speaking to the man.”
Kind and caring
Olley had a love for his wife, seven children, 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He also had a love for singing.
In a 2015 story written by the late Daily Journal reporter Dennis Yohnka, Olley said “his love of music began when he and his four brothers listened to their father, John Henry, sing to their mother, Mary Dorothy, back when they lived on the East Coast.
“He had a soft, mellow voice when he sang to our mother. And I think mom loved it,” Olley said. “So, I’ve been singing ever since I was a 14-year-old kid in the church choir.”
Yohnka’s story told the tale of Olley, who was then 92, auditioning for “America’s Got Talent” TV show.
Olley said in the 2015 article, “But the audition ... that was the kids’ idea. A daughter and granddaughter drove Mary [his wife of 69 years] and me up there. It was kind of a madhouse ... thousands of people. But I got to do it. I sang “What a Wonderful Life,” that Louis Armstrong song. I love that one. And I think I did alright.”
Olley served as the chaplain for the American Legion Post 755, a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. He also has volunteered for 20 years at the Veterans Home in Manteno.
“Ray was a phenomenal person,” Peterson said. “He said you always can persevere as long as you never give up.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!