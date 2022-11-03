BOURBONNAIS — After 12 years of sitting vacant along Illinois Route 102, the former Illinois women’s minimum security prison will be demolished.

Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, announced this week the anticipated $1 million project should be completed in 2023.

There are nine buildings at the approximate 20-acre site which once housed the Kankakee Correctional Center. It was at the time the state’s only women’s minimum security prison.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

