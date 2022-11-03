The former site of a women’s minimum security prison along Illinois Route 102 near the Kankakee River State Park is set to be cleared of the nine buildings. The long-vacant property will become property of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
BOURBONNAIS — After 12 years of sitting vacant along Illinois Route 102, the former Illinois women’s minimum security prison will be demolished.
Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, announced this week the anticipated $1 million project should be completed in 2023.
There are nine buildings at the approximate 20-acre site which once housed the Kankakee Correctional Center. It was at the time the state’s only women’s minimum security prison.
The site had a capacity for 200 women. The prison opened in 1991 and its fate was sealed in the state’s 2010 fiscal year budget, which required more than $50 million of cuts.
Closing the prison saved Illinois taxpayers more than $4 million of annual expense.
The Illinois Capital Development Board has estimated the cost to demolish the site to be $943,000. Bid packages are expected to be sent out in March.
The location is immediately north of the Kankakee River State Park property. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will manage the property at the Kankakee-Will County line once the site is cleared.
There are no development plans for the location.
About a year ago, Joyce toured the area with Illinois DNR director Colleen Callahan, spokesperson Nick Allen said. Following the tour, Joyce organized meetings with the appropriate state agencies. Those meetings led to the move to clear the site, said Allen.
“Given the location of this facility, surrounded by the beautiful Kankakee River State Park, it has been a priority of mine to get this site cleaned up so it can be utilized for something beneficial to the people of the 40th [Illinois Senate] District,” Joyce said. “This is a blank canvas for a future vision of how this site could benefit our beautiful state park. With the backdrop of the Kankakee River, the potential of this area is limitless.”
Joyce is seeking re-election to the state Senate in Tuesday’s election. He is being opposed by Republican challenger Philip Nagel.
In addition to the prison site, Joyce also successfully worked to have the nearby Potawatomi Campground reopened. He is also seeking to have the Chippewa Campground reopened.
“The Kankakee River State Park is one of Illinois’ hidden gems,” Joyce said. “I am proud to advocate for resources to allow this park to be used for the full benefit of visitors across the state.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
