The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery has displayed its fair share of art, and now the gallery is moving on to more interactive endeavors.
The gallery’s first Women’s Fair, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the gallery in Kankakee, located inside Heritage Village.
The fair is an extension of the gallery’s current exhibition, titled “Women in Relation,” which aims to highlight significant relationships for women through art.
The idea for the exhibition came through a partnership with the Pregnancy Resource Center, gallery director Victoria Strole said.
With recent state changes in women’s reproductive rights, Strole and the PRC thought it was important to discuss the significance of relationships as a proactive way for women to make big decisions in their lives. Relationships are essential for offering women wisdom, support and community, Strole said, and the art exhibition and upcoming Women’s Fair aims to promote that fact.
“We’ve had loads of enthusiasm around the exhibition and fair already,” Strole said. “Women in our area seem very eager to support each other, and through doing this, I’ve learned that support can take on so many forms.”
According to Strole, the fair will provide educational opportunities and open communities for women and families. It will feature several local organizations and vendors offering information on issues such as domestic violence, safe families and professional advancement, as well as information on lighter topics such as gardening clubs, body massages and handmade jewelry.
Currently, 15 vendors have been confirmed, including Amy Dumontelle, who creates necklaces promoting “girl power”; Julie Elroy, an artist and author focusing on spiritual relationships; and Autumn Davis, a natural esthetician who owns the Kankakee-based Nirvana by Autumn spa.
Other businesses and organizations include Dream It, Live It, the Presence Fortin Villa Learning Center Child Care, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Get Dog Tired, GlamPop Designs, Harbor House, Kankakee Community College’s career services, the Pregnancy Resource Center, the Presence Fortin Villa Learning Center Child Care, Steep Well, Tye Creations, Unity Massage and Wellness and Women at Risk, International.
“These organizations and individuals were chosen because they offer support, education and community so women can pursue their goals and interests, and be the best mothers, partners, friends and professionals they can be,” Strole said.
At the conclusion of the fair, the audience will be asked to stand in for a group photo outside the Heritage Village. The photo will feature the group members “standing in concentric circles to represent the ripple effect that we hope our creative efforts will have on our community,” Strole said.
“I wanted to do this aerial photo because when I moved here from Southern Illinois, I was very surprised to find out how well this community supports families,” Strole added. “I was a young mother only knowing a few people in town and found so much support, education and community in the mothering groups and family activities offered here.
“I want others to know that love for families is here for all of us.”
The “Women in Relation” art exhibition will continue at the gallery through Nov. 30. Visitors can view the artwork for free anytime from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at the gallery, located at 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.
Artists represented at the gallery include (in alphabetical order) Jojo Armstrong, Brandy Armstrong, Nicole Bilyard, Stephanie Blackwell, Maya Buck, Machaiah Clark, Sherri Denault, Julie Elroy, Jan Glazar, Sarah Granzow, Jeanette Hiatt, Jadie Keck, Shannon LaFrance, Christina Loraine, Dawn Magruder-Tetter, Adrienne MacQueen, Koria Manning, Margaret Marshall, Renee McGinnis, Alicia Post, Abbey Potter, Diane Sawyer, Alea Shea, Amanda Shoup, June Swart, Brittany Vance, Libby Wasser, Elmira Wilkey and Maureen Ziemer.
For more information, find the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery on Facebook.
