A tree giveaway by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee went better than planned over the weekend.
Shirley St. Germaine, conservation chairwoman for the club, said 150 free trees were available and were gone in three days.
“They were all gone as of [Sunday],” she said. “I put something up on Facebook on Friday that they were available.”
The club was offering the free red oak and white oak trees through a project, Make America Green, in coordination with Living Lands & Waters of East Moline. The project was in celebration of the upcoming Arbor Day on April 24.
St. Germaine said people came from all over Kankakee County to pick up the trees.
“We had people from the Kankake Kultivators stop by, some teachers from Bourbonnais also picked up some trees,” she said. “We had some people from Grant Park and people from around here. I live in Bonfield.
“Most of the people who came had masks on. The red oak went faster than the white oak. It was a good project.”
Earlier, there were some questions whether the trees would arrive because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Becker, of Living Lands & Waters, delivered the trees over a three-day period around Illinois, towing them behind a motor home.
The Living Land & Waters has given away more than 1.5 million trees since the environmental organization was founded in 1998.
