...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 45 kt with a few
storm force gusts to 50 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 12 feet, largest offshore, expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt with a few gale force
gusts to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
WATSEKA — Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Iroquois County-based nonprofit animal sanctuary — where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019 — agreed to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of cruel treatment of animals.
According to the Ford County Chronicle, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine agreed in August not to seek or request jail time for the 41-year-old DiLorenzo, who was the founder of the now-dissolved nonprofit Earth Advocates, also known as the Earth Animal Sanctuary, in Thawville.
Thawville is located 37 miles due south of Kankakee.
Sentencing was scheduled for Monday before Iroquois County Circuit Judge Michael Sabol but was postponed until Nov. 21, according to court records.
The court records indicate DiLorenzo's attorney said she was unable to appear because she had “symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” according to the Ford County Chronicle.
DiLorenzo, who lives in Will County, originally was charged in November 2019 with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She had faced up to three years in prison if convicted of the more serious offense, the Ford County Chronicle reported.
DiLorenzo, who is represented by attorney Robert Regas, of Bradley, entered an Alford plea on Aug. 31, according to the Ford County Chronicle.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
While the misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail, DiLorenzo’s plea agreement “includes an agreement by the state that they will not seek/request the imposition of a jail sentence,” according to court records.
DiLorenzo has been out of custody since posting 10% of her $10,000 bond upon her arrest on Christmas Eve in 2019.
In November 2019, DiLorenzo was indicted by an Iroquois County grand jury alleging she “intentionally caused the death of multiple companion animals including dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, birds, goats, raccoons and turtles,” the Ford County Chronicle reported.
In the summer of 2019, a search of DiLorenzo’s property uncovered the carcasses of hundreds of animals that had been rescued and surrendered to Earth Advocates were found at the sanctuary’s property in Thawville, according to the Ford County Chronicle.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
