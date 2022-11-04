Courts

WATSEKA — Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Iroquois County-based nonprofit animal sanctuary — where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019 — agreed to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of cruel treatment of animals.

According to the Ford County Chronicle, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine agreed in August not to seek or request jail time for the 41-year-old DiLorenzo, who was the founder of the now-dissolved nonprofit Earth Advocates, also known as the Earth Animal Sanctuary, in Thawville.

Thawville is located 37 miles due south of Kankakee.

