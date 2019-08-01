GARDNER — Sabrinia Walski, of South Wilmington, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Gardner on Thursday in Grundy County.
The 25-year-old Walski was pronounced dead at 8:18 a.m. by Coroner John W. Callahan.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Campus Blacktop, when for some unknown reason, it left the roadway. It traveled through the ditch and came to rest in a bean field, which is located just north of Livingston County Road.
A passerby discovered the vehicle in the field. It is unknown when the crash occurred. An autopsy will be completed later this afternoon.
The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.
