Daily Journal staff report
A crash between a car and semi-trailer truck on Thursday night resulted in the death of a Gardner woman.
A report by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Samantha M. Serena, 35, of Gardner, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.
Serena’s vehicle was westbound on Goodfarm Road when she went through the intersection of Campus Blacktop without stopping and struck the southbound tractor-trailer loaded with beans.
The crash caused the trailer to open, spilling a large amount of beans onto the highway. It took several hours for clean-up and getting the proper equipment to the scene before extrication could take place by the Gardner Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy Sheriff’s department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!